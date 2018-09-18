Menu
Fire crews are rushing to a Cooran house fire.
Paramedics treat dog in house fire emergency

Amber Hooker
18th Sep 2018 3:38 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM

UPDATE 4.10PM: PARAMEDICS gave a dog oxygen after it was first reported missing during a Cooran house fire.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews remain at the Coles Creek property where blaze broke out about 3pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two women in their 20s were on scene, but did not require paramedics' assistance.

They remain on standby as firefighters in breathing apparatus investigate the roof area to ensure the fire is completely out.

A QFES spokeswoman said upon arrival, smoke was billowing from the rear of the property and initial reports suggest the fire broke out in the laundry.

She said paramedics had treated the dog.
 

INITIAL REPORT: A HOUSE is ablaze on a rural Sunshine Coast property with one fire crew on scene and three more on the way.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew arrived about 3.25pm at the Coles Creek Rd property, Cooran.

They reported a smoke was billowing from a fire burning in the laundry area at the rear of the house.

Two Urban Fire crews and one Rural Fire Service crew is on the way to the property about 5km from the town centre.

A QFES spokesman said initial reports indicate there was no one inside the building when firefighters arrived.

