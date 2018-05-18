Menu
Cars bumper to bumper at Inskip Point on Show Holiday Friday waiting to access the barge to Fraser Island.
News

Hour-long bottle neck to Fraser ahead of long weekend

Frances Klein
by
18th May 2018 8:22 AM

CARS are bumper to bumper at Inskip Point in the line up to cross to Fraser Island on Gympie's Show holiday Friday.

Gympie's long-weekend holiday makers joined hundreds of people heading to the island for the Annual Fraser Island Clean up weekend.

Lined up from the barge back to the car park at Pelican Bay at 7.30am this morning, one on-looker said, wait times for the barge were an hour or more.

FORECAST: Your Gympie Show Day 2 forecast

A four-wheel drive in an hour-long wait to access the barge at Inskip Point.
One traffic-jammed traveller who waited an hour to finally hit the sand at Inskip Point, said they were concerned they would come into grief on the island by the time they got across with high tide cutting of beach driving on the other side.

