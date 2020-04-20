Hotel’s hilarious quarantine activities list

The ‘Isolation bingo’ list of suggested activities for quarantined guests off international flights.

Flight arrivals cooped up in quarantine have received a hilarious list of suggested activities from a Sydney hotel.

In a congratulations letter for passing the halfway mark of their enforced 14-day quarantine, the Sheraton Central Park hotel included a chart of 16 suggested activities called "Isolation Bingo".

Among the activity ideas were to "make a good old fashioned pillow fort", to "look up videos of baby animals" and "sing or dance … in the shower!".

Strictly confined to their rooms, the quarantining guests who came off flights from Cambodia and other countries, were also encouraged to "write down 3 things you're grateful for" and "get out of your PJs, put on a favourite outfit and post it on social media".

One of hundreds of hotels which has housed the compulsorily quarantined overseas arrivals, Sheraton Central Sydney has had 266 guests who started arriving on April 11.

Compass Catering has delivered 800 meals each day which included 89 different dietary requirements for each meal.

Australian Defence Force personnel have delivered meals and care packages dropped at the hotel by family and friends of the people in quarantine.

The hotel's guest services staff have fielded around 500 calls daily from the outside into the quarantined guests.

The Isolation Bingo list was included as "a little something that will hopefully bring a little fun and enjoyment to your quarantine as you look forward to your approaching departure during these challenging times".

"Remember, we are going to come out of this together and stronger than ever before."

When the arrivals were first put in quarantine, they were told in a series of police and government letters that the experience could be "frightening" and to remain strong.

"Think about how you have coped with difficult situations and reassure your self that you will cope with this situation too," says a NSW fact sheet signed by chief health officer Kerry Chant and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

A room at Four Points by Sheraton Sydney, Central Park, which has soldiers delivering meals to quarantined guests.

