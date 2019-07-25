Hotel, multi-sport complex on radar for Gympie

An indoor multi-sport complex is one of several major attractions to get a closer look as part of Gympie Regional Council's impending tourism strategy. A draft of the plan has been released for public feedback.

An indoor multi-sport complex is one of several major attractions to get a closer look as part of Gympie Regional Council's impending tourism strategy. A draft of the plan has been released for public feedback. Nick Kossatch

A CONFERENCE hotel, indoor sports complex and all-inclusive boutique accommodation out west are all "pie in the sky” ideas which could soon become Gympie's reality.

These ideas are a small part of the draft tourism strategy put forth by Gympie Regional Council to help grow an industry which generated $147 million in overnight visitor expenditure in 2017.

The plan identifies seven "catalyst” projects for the region to "stimulate tourism growth and spend in the region”.

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

These include the hotels and sports complex, along with: revitalising and integrating the region's heritage areas; improving existing tourism experiences; developing new ones; and capitalising on the wedding market opportunities.

For the sports complex, the strategy suggests investigating if it can be aligned with a potential 2032 southeast Queensland Olympic bid.

SHUTTERBUG: "This tranquil scene was taken from the veranda of Imbil Bridge Farm, looking across Yabba Creek to the camping ground at Imbil," says Gympie's Lea Roberts.

On a smaller scale, a forest triathlon from Gympie city to Yabba Creek could also make the sports calendar.

There are a number of new trails on the proposal menu too: bird trails on the Cooloola Coast and out near Kilkivan, and a Great Australian Rail Trail in conjunction with the South Burnett, Somerset and Ipswich.

Existing businesses like Barnacles Dolphin Centre get some love, too.

The strategy suggests the popular marine tourism attraction be given support to improve its facilities.

WELCOME LUNA: Barnacles Café and Dolphin Feeding have welcomed the arrival of 4-week-old Luna to the community.

Councillor Daryl Dodt said the ideas "may seem pie in the sky now, but they may be reality in 10 years' time”.

And he wants to continue hearing the community's thoughts so the strategy reflects what people want for the region.

"If there's anything in it that's not what our community wants, then I don't want to see it.”

The strategy is available for public feedback until August 25.