Hotel 'brain explosion' leads Curra businessman to court

NO EXCUSE: A man's perception of unfairness was no excuse for his attack on a hotel owner's car, a Gympie court has ruled.

NO EXCUSE: A man's perception of unfairness was no excuse for his attack on a hotel owner's car, a Gympie court has ruled. Scott Powick

PERCEIVED unfairness was no excuse for a Curra man's "brain explosion” at Gympie's Royal Hotel on November 24, Gympie Magistrates Court ruled on Monday.

Businessman Jason James Kirk, 43, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance and to wilfully damaging the hotel owner's personalised number plate after a confrontation with hotel workers.

Kirk's solicitor questioned police claims that Kirk had been barred from the hotel, saying Kirk had not received a banning notice and had been taken by surprise when hotel staff refused to serve him.

Police told the court Kirk had been banned from the hotel after an incident three months earlier.

Staff had refunded his drink purchase money and security ushered him out the door.

Kirk had tried to push over the money tray at the door and then caused damage while removing the personalised number plate of the hotel owner, Stacey Phelps.

Kirk's solicitor said Kirk had been at the races and went with his family to the hotel, where he sat down and ordered a round of drinks.

He then bought a second round but security stepped in, told him he was barred, returned the money and told him to leave.

But the solicitor said Kirk had never received a banning notice, even though the hotel had no trouble issuing one on this occasion, as had "all the other hotels in the street.”

"If he had known, he wouldn't have gone there,” the solicitor said.

The incident caused him to experience "a great deal of anger”.

He saw the car and its number plate and had "a brain explosion.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan rejected the solicitor's claim that the incident was minor.

"I don't agree,” Mr Callaghan told Kirk.

"You pushed a security guard, attempted to push over a cash table and went outside and ripped the number plate off the owner's vehicle.

"This was not appropriate behaviour,” he said, fining Kirk $700 but ordering that the conviction not be recorded.