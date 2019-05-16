Hot spot Gympie to ride next boom

OUT here in the forgotten Australia, outside the capital cities, a whole different reality is driving prosperity.

It is also driving a real estate boom that is almost completely unnoticed by the national media and our national political leadership.

As billions of dollars are added to the value of Australia's property asset inventory, it may as well be a secret, according to leading Australian real estate analyst Terry Ryder.

Mr Ryder's "hotspotting" Facebook page has identified Gympie region as one of the places property investors should be looking at much more closely.

Opportunities exist in the regions that are no longer even dreamed of in Sydney and Melbourne, he told an audience of more than 130 at Gympie RSL Club's Orchid Room yesterday.

The occasion was a business breakfast organised by Gympie Chamber of Commerce, in association with similar bodies representing businesses in the Mary Valley, Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach.

Dennis Jurss makes a point during panel discussion, sharing the spotlight with town planner Greg Martoo, Gympie Regional Council's Gympie Futures manager Lyn Banford and (standing) Gympie Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman. Arthur Gorrie

"You hear about property prices in free fall across Australia, but they generalise.

"Falling markets in the big cities are dragging down the national average and that's interpreted to mean prices are falling.

"But right now, more Australians are living in areas where property prices are rising than in places where prices are falling."

We do not hear about them, he said, even though we live in one.

John Cochrane of Gympie Regional Realty had a question. Arthur Gorrie

"There is no such thing as the Australian property market, there are thousands of regional markets.

"People talk of interest rates and the people in power in Canberra and national markets, but we think it's all background static.

"Right now we are trying to identify the growth economies around Australia to identify where the next property boom areas are likely to be.

"What we know is that most of the action right now is happening in regional Australia."

And Gympie is on Mr Ryder's list of Australia's most likely regions to boom.

"But it's being completely ignored by the national media and perhaps by the national leadership," he said.

"The important thing is that if a real estate market is booming it is because something special is happening in the local economy," he said.

One of the big drivers for Gympie is that it is on the edge of the fastest growing real estate market in Queensland, the Sunshine Coast, Mr Ryder told his audience.