The weekend is predicted to feel like a scorcher in Gympie.
Weather

Hot spell to hit over weekend

Frances Klein
by
16th Mar 2018 2:45 PM

FOLLOWING weeks of showery unpredictable weather, Mother Nature is turning up the heat again with a hot spell forecast for the Gympie region.

From now until Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting top temperatures of 31 degrees, which are likely to lessen to 29 degrees from Wednesday.

Gympie's forecast for the next 7 days shows a string of hot days. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
WEATHER: Get ready for the weekend from hell

The UV index will be in the extreme, so protecting skin is a must if outdoors in the middle of the day.

Night-time temperatures are predicted to hover between 19-20C at a minimum.

There is a chance of showers from Monday again, but very low rainfall is expected from it.

