HOT PROPERTY: Mary Valley pair charged after Amamoor Ck raid
IMBIL police only took eight days to recover a Gympie Regional Council tractor and slasher, allegedly stolen on Australia Day.
Snr Cnst Bill Greer said the council gear was part of a haul of property stolen from Gympie and Mary Valley premises over the past two months.
He said police executed a search warrant at an Amamoor Creek property yesterday and found stolen property, including the council tractor and slasher, which had been parked on a Mary Valley roadside, during a program of council maintenance work.
Snr Cnst Greer said a man and a woman faced charges after a search warrant was executed at Amamoor Creek, uncovering a range of allegedly stolen items.
They would face stealing charges.
A woman was bailed by police and a man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning on stealing charges.