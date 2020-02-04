Menu
Police say a council tractor and slasher have been found after being stolen on Australia Day.
Police say a council tractor and slasher have been found after being stolen on Australia Day.
HOT PROPERTY: Mary Valley pair charged after Amamoor Ck raid

Arthur Gorrie
4th Feb 2020 7:48 AM
IMBIL police only took eight days to recover a Gympie Regional Council tractor and slasher, allegedly stolen on Australia Day.

Snr Cnst Bill Greer said the council gear was part of a haul of property stolen from Gympie and Mary Valley premises over the past two months.

He said police executed a search warrant at an Amamoor Creek property yesterday and found stolen property, including the council tractor and slasher, which had been parked on a Mary Valley roadside, during a program of council maintenance work.

Snr Cnst Greer said a man and a woman faced charges after a search warrant was executed at Amamoor Creek, uncovering a range of allegedly stolen items.

They would face stealing charges.

A woman was bailed by police and a man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court this morning on stealing charges.

