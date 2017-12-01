Hot property and car trouble in more ways than one

Unlicensed - before and after

Unlicensed - before and after Alistair Brightman

Not fighting

A BUNDABERG district man has indicated he no longer intends to fight a tainted property charge, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Peter Charles Abdoo, 69, of Rosedale, wanted the charge transferred to Bundaberg Magistrates Court for a guilty plea on December 15, the court was told.

Abdoo is charged with possessing suspect electrical equipment, clothing, jewellery, luggage and personal items on July 18 last year.

Transfer

A GLADSTRONE District man will plead guilty to mid-range drink driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 11, the Gympie court was told on Monday.

Gary Douglas Hobson, 65, of New Auckland successfully asked for the August 28 charge to be transferred.

Wearing thin

CARS may wear out, but the vehicle breakdown excuse wore thin in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Matthew Cambell Barrett, 26, of Glenwood officially became a fugitive when Magistrate Ross Woodford rejected Barrett's excuse (that his car broke down) for not appearing in the court on Monday. "That highway must be littered with broken down cars, at least a dozen a week,” Mr Woodford said.

He ordered an arrest warrant be executed.

Too long, too far

NOT long ago was too long ago and less than 1km was too far for Kandanga unlicensed driver, Jennifer Mary Heaney in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Heaney, 39, was fined $450 and disqualified for one month after she pleaded guilty to driving for less than 1km on September 24, only 10 days after her licence expired.