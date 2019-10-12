Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Bernard and Chloe Runge took out first place in a tournament which attracted teams from Bundaberg to Brisbane.
Cody Bernard and Chloe Runge took out first place in a tournament which attracted teams from Bundaberg to Brisbane. Arthur Gorrie
News

Hot play from Gympie junior bowls players

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Oct 2019 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMPETITORS came from as far as Bundaberg and Brisbane on Saturday for the Albert Bowls Club's Junior Tournament.

And the young players, from eight to 17, put on an excellent display of precision bowling, despite the sticky October heat in the lead up to heavy rain in the afternoon.Club president and Junior Organiser, Bob Hill was pleased with the outcome of the club's second junior tournament.

Harrison and Jackson Kemp, from Gayndah
Harrison and Jackson Kemp, from Gayndah Arthur Gorrie

He was also pleased to hand out the $300 worth of prizes, donated by Gympie RSL Club.

Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard
Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard Arthur Gorrie

Big congratulations were in order for Cody Bernard, 14, who had just come second in the Under-18 section of the Pine Rivers Bowls Club's Pine Rivers Classic.

At the weekend, he and team mate Chloe Runge also managed to win the $150 first prize, $75 each.

Harrison and Jackson Kemp took second place (and $50 each), with Travis Pearce and Riley Bernard coming third and taking home $25 prize money each.

albert bowls club chloe runge cody bernard junior tournament
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MEET THE TEAM: Gympie United's 2019 All-Stars are here

    premium_icon MEET THE TEAM: Gympie United's 2019 All-Stars are here

    News The coaches have had their say, and now it's our turn.

    RESULTS ARE IN: Gympie's best barista 'honoured' to win

    premium_icon RESULTS ARE IN: Gympie's best barista 'honoured' to win

    News Just four votes came between first and second place.

    UNDERWAY NOW: Clash of the titans at One Mile

    premium_icon UNDERWAY NOW: Clash of the titans at One Mile

    News Super Saturday has arrived in the Gympie sporting arena.

    Council's surprise Facebook comment a glorious gift

    premium_icon Council's surprise Facebook comment a glorious gift

    Opinion In world of PR Spin, Gympie gets a breath of fresh air.