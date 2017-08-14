28°
Hot damn: Shock heat coming our way

Frances Klein
| 14th Aug 2017 6:45 AM
Contributed

GYMPIE residents will be excused for thinking we've skipped straight through to summer this week as day-time temperatures shoot to well-above average.

The forecast shows top temperatures hotting up all week before reaching a peak of 31 degrees on Thursday, which is eight degrees above the average for this time of year in Gympie.

Today is expected to reach a top of 28 degrees, tomorrow 29 degrees and Wednesday 30 degrees.

Want the latest on all Gympie weather? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

While the term heatwave is reserved for summer extremes, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie said the approaching weather will be a "significant spell of above average temperatures.”

She said the increased temperatures are caused by a very stagnant upper high pressure system or ridge in the upper atmosphere bringing a subsidiary air mass.

FORECAST: Gympie to get a hot shock this week with a forecast high of 31 degrees on Thursday. Courtesy of Weatherzone.
FORECAST: Gympie to get a hot shock this week with a forecast high of 31 degrees on Thursday. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

The good news is the shock of high temperatures will not stick around as a cooler air mass drops the day-time temperatures back to the average of 23 degrees on the weekend.

Ms Eadie said while night-time temperatures will be slightly warmer than average they are not changing as significantly as during the day.

No rain is predicted for the week.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bom bureau of meterology gympie weather heat wave hot summer temperatures winter

