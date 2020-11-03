Hot chip icons return to Gympie in pop-up shop this weekend
GYMPIE Show icons Shannon’s Chips will bring their trademark brand of delectable fries back to the region this weekend in the form of a pop-up shop.
The community was deprived of their chance to sample the unmistakeable Shannon’s brand when COVID-19 forced the Gympie Show to pull the pin on its 2020 edition in March.
But the Shannon’s team has endeavoured, and will open their doors to the Gold City with the help of 1 Stop Machinery on Saturday and Sunday.
Shannon’s will be set up at the business’ Brisbane Rd headquarters from 9.30am to 4pm both days, and say they are “over the moon” to be returning to the region.
1 Stop Machinery is located at 27 Brisbane Rd.