Hot chip icons return to Gympie in pop-up shop this weekend

Gympie constable Brent Whittaker visits Shannon's Chips where Gympie local Shirley Woodrow and Michelle Dennes were happy to serve him.

GYMPIE Show icons Shannon’s Chips will bring their trademark brand of delectable fries back to the region this weekend in the form of a pop-up shop.

Shannon's Hot Chips operator Clyde Horrex is still smiling, despite a year that has truly thrown the business into the unknown.

The community was deprived of their chance to sample the unmistakeable Shannon’s brand when COVID-19 forced the Gympie Show to pull the pin on its 2020 edition in March.

But the Shannon’s team has endeavoured, and will open their doors to the Gold City with the help of 1 Stop Machinery on Saturday and Sunday.

Renee Albrecht, Scott Kovacevic, Bec Singh and Josh Preston of the Gympie Times enjoy Shannon's Chips at the 2018 Gympie Show.

Shannon’s will be set up at the business’ Brisbane Rd headquarters from 9.30am to 4pm both days, and say they are “over the moon” to be returning to the region.

1 Stop Machinery is located at 27 Brisbane Rd.