Hot bods about to raise the temp in Gympie

Is it getting hot in here? The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Gympie. Find out the details here.

GET ready for the heat, Gympie ladies, because the Sydney Hotshots are heading back this way next month.

With performers from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona, and Sydney - the current Sydney Hotshots stage show includes some of the sexiest men on stage.

The brand new show "Secret Fantasies” is a two-hour, non-stop exciting male cabaret show which will tour across Australia in a four month round trip tour, stopping at the Gympie Golf Club on Friday, July 21.

Featuring chart-topping music of all genres performed in group and solo routines, an exciting, interactive spectacular; highly regarded by women who appreciate charismatic and chiselled performers.

Aside from their performers' well-toned and ripped bodies, the Sydney Hotshots show is also renowned for its high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, unique costumes and a night blended with sex appeal, humour, games and big personality.

With all new choreography, this show includes dance routines, competitions, muscle demos, a wide range of hit music and classic cameos that include the Hot as Hell Fireman, the sensual and sensitive Officer and a Gentleman, the "Lock Me Up” Policeman, the Special Forces SWAT Team, the Seven Seas of Seduction Sailor, the Rule-Breaking Gangster, the Maverick Soldier, the Personal Doctor, Spartan the Gladiator, the Mile High Pilot and the Incorrigible Cowboy.

So, which one is your favourite?

Don't miss the two hour show on Friday, July 21, at the Gympie Golf Club.

Tickets are available from the venue for $30 per head and the show starts at 8.30pm.

For more information or to book your spot, contact the club on 5481 1300.