Hot and getting hotter in Gympie

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Gympie next week - with a low-intensity heatwave expected fro the region.

Friday 7am:

WARMER than average conditions for the next seven days that will culminate in a top of 37C next Wednesday and Thursday, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

A trough that passed the Gympie region on Wednesday night that delivered 7mm of rain is expected to clear off the coast this afternoon, leaving the hotter than average conditions in its wake.

The BoM radar showing a storm front moving across the Wide Bay region at 7am Thursday. Contributed

A top of 31C is expected today, 32C tomorrow , 35C - 36C Sunday and Tuesday before next Wednesday and Thursday hits a sweltering 37C, which is almost 7C above the average for this time of year.

BoM forecaster Adam Woods said the moving trough draws in a warmer air mass, delivering hotter temperatures on the side of the trough.

EARLIER: Wednesday 2pm

AFTER being lashed by destructive winds and heavy rain less than a week ago, the mention of storms may have Gympie region residents in a fluster.

But the latest storm warning for later today, that takes in a large chunk of South East Queensland may not hit Gympie.

RADAR: A large storm cell heads north east at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

The steadily moving weather system is predicted to cause winds up to 30 knots along parts of the Gold Coast and 25 knots on the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay areas today, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said, but how far north it will head can not be determined yet.

Areas affected by storms could receive between 5-20mm, the spokesman said.