Hot and getting hotter in Gympie for next 7 days

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Gympie next week - with a low-intensity heatwave expected fro the region.

Thursday 8am:

GYMPIE will swap cloud, rain and storms with warmer than average conditions for the next seven days that will culminate in a top of 37C next Wednesday, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

A storm is on the cards around the middle of the day for Gympie ahead of the heat, and while it's too early to tell how hard it will hit, the blast of hot temperatures to follow is more certain.

The trough that passed the Gympie region overnight that delivered 7mm of rain is expected to clear off the coast this afternoon, leaving the hotter than average conditions in its wake.

The BoM radar showing a storm front moving across the Wide Bay region at 7am Thursday. Contributed

Tops of 32C are expected tomorrow and Saturday, 4C on Sunday and Monday and 36C on Tuesday, before Wednesday hits with a sweltering 37C, which is almost 7C above the average for this time of year.

BoM forecaster Adam Woods said the moving trough draws in a warmer air mass, delivering hotter temperatures on the side of the trough.

He advised residents to keep an eye on storm warning through out the day.

EARLIER: Wednesday 2pm

AFTER being lashed by destructive winds and heavy rain less than a week ago, the mention of storms may have Gympie region residents in a fluster.

But the latest storm warning for later today, that takes in a large chunk of South East Queensland may not hit Gympie.

RADAR: A large storm cell heads north east at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Bureau of Meteorology. Contributed

The steadily moving weather system is predicted to cause winds up to 30 knots along parts of the Gold Coast and 25 knots on the Sunshine Coast and Moreton Bay areas today, a Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said, but how far north it will head can not be determined yet.

Areas affected by storms could receive between 5-20mm, the spokesman said.