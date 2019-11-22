Menu
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
Hostages held in terrifying pokie room heist

Ashley Carter
22nd Nov 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:53 AM
POLICE are searching for three men who held pub patrons hostage early this morning armed with sawn-off weapons before fleeing the scene.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said about 4.50am, three men entered the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St.

Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied
All three men wore masks and were armed with sawn-off firearms, Senior Sergeant Eaton said.

Two of the offenders held a group of patrons hostage in the pokies room while the third demanded a sum of money from a female employee.

The woman handed over the money and the three men fled the scene in a car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

