Hospitals using armed police to fine smoking patients

smoking cigarette
smoking cigarette Oleg Kornilov
by Daniel Knowles, News Corp Australia

QUEENSLAND Health are using armed police escorts to fine its most vulnerable patients for smoking.

Queensland Health has admitted its environmental health officers are fining mental health inpatients for smoking on hospital grounds while they are in for desperately needed help.

The admission comes after the mother of a patient complained her daughter - who is in the acute phase of serious schizophrenia - received a fine from QHealth officers.

She said her daughter was struggling to communicate with family members much less understand a stranger issuing her a $200 fine while accompanied by armed police.

Topics:  editors picks hospital queensland health

