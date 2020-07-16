Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORKPLACE SCUFFLE: The 46-year-old Warwick man said the fight was the result of two years of unresolved conflict. Picture: file
WORKPLACE SCUFFLE: The 46-year-old Warwick man said the fight was the result of two years of unresolved conflict. Picture: file
Crime

Hospital warden sacked for fight with co-worker

Jessica Paul
15th Jul 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 16th Jul 2020 7:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WARWICK Hospital warden was fired when two years of "brewing animosity" spilt over into a physical fight with his colleague.

On June 1 in the hospital's theatre ward, Kevin Scott McLennan confronted his co-worker over a complaint the other man made to management.

McLennan, 46, "lost restraint" and shoved his colleague and the two ended up in a "scuffle" on the floor, which took a third co-worker to break up.

The court heard a complaint about the fight was submitted to Queensland Health, and McLennan was subsequently sacked.

Neither man was injured in the fight.

Defence lawyer Amber Acreman said her client's actions were driven by a "long history of unresolved antagonism" between the two men.

A three-page petition signed by Warwick Hospital employees as a show of support for McLennan was submitted, and Magistrate Julian Noud said it was a "shame" to see the man before the court.

McLennan pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

He was given a one-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

More Stories

court fight hospital
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victorian travellers cause COVID fear at Gympie truck stop

        premium_icon Victorian travellers cause COVID fear at Gympie truck stop

        News Another traveller took to FB after seeing 3 cars and hearing the travellers say they’d come into Qld ‘the back way’

        Some big Gympie council projects will be wound up this week

        premium_icon Some big Gympie council projects will be wound up this week

        News Hockey grounds, Memorial Park, Rainbow Shores, Rainbow Beach and Albert Park

        72 people face charges in loaded Gympie court day

        premium_icon 72 people face charges in loaded Gympie court day

        News Scores of people to face two Gympie courts today. Full list here

        How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        premium_icon How to make the most of your Gympie Times subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you are in the box seat for the best local action in the Gympie...