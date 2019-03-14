Hospital upgrade good news for pregnant Gympie region mums

Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast will have to travel to Brisbane for care.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Sunshine Coast University Hospital's neonatal service had been expanded and can now care for premature babies from 29 weeks.

Mr Miles said the neonatal unit provided excellent care for unwell, low birth weight and premature babies, and babies born with congenital conditions compromising their health.

"Having to travel to Brisbane for care can add to the stress on mums and families, so looking after premature babies right here on the Sunshine Coast will make a big difference to local families,” Mr Miles said.

"The Maternal Fetal Medicine service has also begun at the hospital, and this is a first for the region.

"This means expectant mums with maternal and fetal complications, who require specialist treatment such as tertiary level ultrasounds and procedures (such as amniocentesis), will no longer have to travel to Brisbane for care.

"The Queensland Government is committed to improving access to services for all Queenslanders, as close to home as possible.”

These add two additional tertiary level services at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Dr Marc Miller, SCHHS Clinical Director of Women's and Families Services, said SCUH was the most advanced hospital in the region.

"Our community quite rightly expects the best possible outcomes for mothers and babies, and we're committed to achieving this,” he said.

"The expansion to the neonatal unit and the introduction of the Maternal Fetal Medicine service complement the existing maternity and neonatal services at SCUH.

"The birth choices available for women combined with expert care and collaborative approach mean that together we can offer the best outcomes for expectant mums and their babies.”