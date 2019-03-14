Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast will have to travel to Brisbane for care.
Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast will have to travel to Brisbane for care. Agency
News

Hospital upgrade good news for pregnant Gympie region mums

Shelley Strachan
by
14th Mar 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEWER expectant mums and premature bubs in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast will have to travel to Brisbane for care.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Sunshine Coast University Hospital's neonatal service had been expanded and can now care for premature babies from 29 weeks.

Mr Miles said the neonatal unit provided excellent care for unwell, low birth weight and premature babies, and babies born with congenital conditions compromising their health.

"Having to travel to Brisbane for care can add to the stress on mums and families, so looking after premature babies right here on the Sunshine Coast will make a big difference to local families,” Mr Miles said.

Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast will have to travel to Brisbane for care.
Fewer expectant mums and premature bubs in Gympie and on the Sunshine Coast will have to travel to Brisbane for care. Agency

"The Maternal Fetal Medicine service has also begun at the hospital, and this is a first for the region.

"This means expectant mums with maternal and fetal complications, who require specialist treatment such as tertiary level ultrasounds and procedures (such as amniocentesis), will no longer have to travel to Brisbane for care.

"The Queensland Government is committed to improving access to services for all Queenslanders, as close to home as possible.”

These add two additional tertiary level services at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Dr Marc Miller, SCHHS Clinical Director of Women's and Families Services, said SCUH was the most advanced hospital in the region.

"Our community quite rightly expects the best possible outcomes for mothers and babies, and we're committed to achieving this,” he said.　

"The expansion to the neonatal unit and the introduction of the Maternal Fetal Medicine service complement the existing maternity and neonatal services at SCUH.

"The birth choices available for women combined with expert care and collaborative approach mean that together we can offer the best outcomes for expectant mums and their babies.”

gympie health gympie hos health mums and babies mums and bubs pregnancy scuh
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

    premium_icon 'Can't go wrong': Decades-old Mary St star business for sale

    News Businessman hangs up hat, sells business after more than 40 years at serving Gympie

    • 14th Mar 2019 11:43 AM
    Drama business keeps these owners on their toes

    premium_icon Drama business keeps these owners on their toes

    Business Hard work pays off as Gympie business stays ahead of the pack

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:12 AM
    Thousands of Gympie businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Gympie businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    • 14th Mar 2019 10:11 AM
    2040 Gympie businesses have closed in 4 years

    premium_icon 2040 Gympie businesses have closed in 4 years

    Business Best in business entrepreneurs reveal their profitable secrets