Hospital turned away COVID-19 infectious woman

An infectious woman was referred to a fever clinic after presenting at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Photo: File

Sunshine Coast University Hospital has confirmed staff turned away an infectious woman who later tested positive to COVID-19.

The woman in her 50s visited at least nine locations across the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane before returning to Sydney and testing positive on Thursday night.

Queensland Health on Friday revealed SCUH was among the locations the infectious woman had visited on her travels.

She arrived at the hospital about 5pm, outside its fever clinic's testing hours which are 8am to 4pm.

A Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff were following protocol when they referred the asymptomatic woman to a dedicated fever clinic.

"We've now reviewed and updated that process," the spokeswoman said.

There are fever clinics at Caloundra, Nambour, Gympie and Birtinya in Car Park 2 at Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital.

After leaving the hospital, the infectious woman visited Hungry Jacks Kawana at 8pm and Nightcap Hotel at 9pm on Wednesday.

The next day she stopped at Coles Express, Mooloolaba at about 7am.

Anyone unsure if they need to get tested can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84).

Queensland recorded 0 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.