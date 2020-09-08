Hospital provides update on toddler hit by a car at Rainbow
THE Queensland Children’s Hospital has provided an update on the condition of the little girl who was reportedly crushed by a car at Rainbow Beach yesterday afternoon.
In what will come as a relief for the toddler’s family and the wider community, a spokesperson for the hospital said the little girl was in a stable condition as of this morning.
She had been airlifted to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a serious condition yesterday afternoon after the incident on the sand at a recreational facility on Carlo Road.
The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter was called to the scene at 1:20pm.
Paramedics treated the young patient at the scene before the aeromedical team arrived and she was flown to hospital under the care of a critical care doctor, a QAS flight paramedic, and an adult known to her.