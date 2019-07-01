Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hospital patient assaults security guard, police officer

1st Jul 2019 6:54 AM | Updated: 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over a cigarette which escalated into a fight with a hospital security guard will have serious consequences for a 24-year-old man.

Police will allege that on June 21, a 24-year-old Grafton man was a patient at Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said an argument started over a cigarette, during which the 24-year-old grabbed a security guard by the shoulders and shoved him to the ground.

"He then punched a window, breaking the glass. He charged the door and forced his way out of hospital," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police saw the 24-year-old on Uralba Street.

"As police were leaving their vehicle, the 24-year-old pushed the door closed on a Leading Senior Constable's elbow and foot, then ran off."

The man was found an hour later and taken back to hospital.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in August to face charges of intimidation, destroying property, assault and assault police.

assault lismore base hospital richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Disgraced former top cop regrets ‘co-operating’

    premium_icon Disgraced former top cop regrets ‘co-operating’

    Politics THREE decades on from the Fitzgerald Inquiry into police corruption, jailed former police commissioner Terry Lewis has doubled down on his innocence.

    • 1st Jul 2019 10:37 AM
    Bad end to weekend with 2 crashes in 12 hours west of Gympie

    premium_icon Bad end to weekend with 2 crashes in 12 hours west of Gympie

    News Gympie's emergency crews called back to same region twice.

    IN COURT: 32 people Gympie Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 32 people Gympie Magistrates Court today

    Crime A list of people due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today.