Hospital gets help to celebrate its 150th

CHECKED IN: Gympie Hospital is getting council help to celebrate its 150th birthday. Contributed

IT IS common to toast to good health and long life, and this year the Gympie Hospital will be celebrating their own with a little extra help.

Opened in 1868, the hospital has this year hit its 150th birthday, and Gympie Regional Council has thrown $8000 behind a gala ball at the end of the year.

Historical images, equipment and uniforms will all be on display at the event, which will be held on October 20 at the Gympie Pavilion.

Tickets from the event will help pay for new patient beds at the hospital.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the funds at this week's meeting, and many took the chance to recount their own history with the hospital.

"They saved my life through the emergency ward,” Cr Mark McDonald said.

Cr Dan Stewart also sang its praises for a system he had a bit of use for.

"I've probably attended the hospital more than anybody this term,” he said.

While he supported the aid, Cr Stewart said part of it still left him "uneasy”.

"I do question the level of support provided to a very large organisation.”

However, Cr McDonald said if you divided the $8000 by all the people the hospital had helped then the ratepayer commitment was extraordinarily small.

The original Gympie Hospital building. Contributed

In fact, there were more than 14,000 inpatients, 354 births, and more than 30,000 emergency department presentations in 2016-17 alone.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch had his own memories of the hospital, and not only its reputation as one of the largest training centres around.

"It had a wonderful swimming pool,” he said.

Cr Daryl Dodt had a unique perspective of the celebrations.

Unlike the other councillors, who had been through as patients, Cr Dodt had done his own medical training there.

Calling the experience a "privilege,” he noted the hospital had maintained a quality reputation over the years.

"All public health has its negative things that happen but there's an overwhelming positive about our hospital.”

First called the Nashville Miners' Hospital, it began life as two tents before being moved into a building at the present site of the Masonic Hall on Channon St.

It was moved in 1869, a two-storey brick hospital was built in 1888, and the first formally trained nurse graduated in 1923. Its modern-day premises were completed in October 1986.

The ball will be accompanied this year by a high tea for past and present hospital staff on March 23 and a memorial unveiling in July.