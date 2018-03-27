Menu
HEALTH WATCH: Gympie Hospital is to have its own consumer watchdog to help the organisation respond to our needs.
Hospital consumers wanted to help Gympie get better

Arthur Gorrie
by
27th Mar 2018 5:30 AM

GYMPIE'S Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service has organised its own consumer revolution.

The new consumer feedback body will be called the Gympie Hospital Consumer Group.

And you are invited to nominate yourself, as are patients or family members and carers, as the group seeks members.

Gympie Director of Nursing and facility manager Nicole White said the health service embraces a philosophy of "working with” rather than "doing to” people and was looking for people to help "review and improve services from a patient perspective.”

"We are actively seeking expressions of interest from consumers, carers and community members who want a greater say in planning, design, delivery and evaluation of hospital services,” she said. For information and expressions of interest phone 5470 5822.

