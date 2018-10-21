Menu
MINOR INJURY: A young male rider has been released from Gympie Hospital after a dirt bike riding crash on Saturday afternoon.
Hospital after Glen Echo bike stack

Arthur Gorrie
21st Oct 2018 9:49 AM
A YOUNG male has been released from Gympie Hospital after a minor crash at Glen Echo, Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed.

The patient, 12, was attending the Glen Echo Dirt Bike and Camping Park.

The park, which places a high emphasis on safety, had recently been closed because of weather related track conditions, but had re-opened at the time of the incident.

The boy was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after suffering what an ambulance spokesman described as hip injuries.

The incident occurred at 5.21pm Saturday, according to QAS information.

A spokeswoman for the park said the boy was examined by doctors and quickly discharged from the hospital.

"He was taken to the hospital as a precaution so the doctors could check.

"He went home last night,” she said.

