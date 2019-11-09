Pomona community rallies around fire evacuees

The Pomona community has rallied together to support residents evacuated from their homes and forced to seek shelter at the Pomona Showgrounds.

Noosa Show Society committee member Dean Power said Pomona residents and businesses have selflessly donated food, items and their time to assist the 20 evacuees currently at the showgrounds.

"This morning we had 15 evacuees for breakfast.

"The Mountain Stop Cafe provided coffees and toasted sandwiches. Les at the newsagency offered free newspapers, the fruit shop donated a box of fruit then the ag supplies turned up with hay and dog food and bird food because someone has a parrot."

"The Lions Club turned up and provided lunch for everyone. When the Pomona Bakery donated everything they didn't sell at 1.30pm the Lions brought down a pie warmer.

"A few other people from the community have dropped down.

"Jason Nicholson from Laguna Contractors turned up early this morning and said 'what can I do to help?'. He's been here all day.

"Some people evacuated from Cooroibah came here with nothing but the clothes they were wearing. One of the Lions members said he had a caravan they could use so they went and got it and have set them up in that."

Earlier it was reported the Pomona Showgrounds were available for residents needing a place for their horses during the current emergency.

SMOKE HAZE: There's plenty of space at Pomona Showgrounds to leave your horses in safe hands during the emergency.

"If people can get here, we've just opened some pens," Pomona Caravan Park owner and grounds caretaker Kate Fisher said.

"We can house more."

Ms Fisher said there were about 19 horses there on Saturday.

"Seven left this morning, and five more are coming in," she said.

"Some are coming from Boreen Point.

"There's no charge [to keep them there] - and if they can get here they can also camp, just bring a tent."

Mayor Tony Wellington said he had also been advise Cooroy Pony Club was able to take horses in, too, in the emergency.

The Majestic Theatre was also offering a free showing of the noon silent movie to any evacuees at the showgrounds.