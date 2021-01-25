Horse’s ‘sickening’ bandage removed after RSPCA complaint

Residents have raised concerns for a horse in a paddock in Monkland. Photo: Supplied by Mavis Marshall

A HORSE photographed with a “sickeningly” tight bandage wrapped around an injured leg is getting vet treatment after a complaint was made to RSPCA about its welfare on the weekend.

Quarter horse breeder Mavis Marshall was with a friend when she spotted the horse in a paddock in Monkland with a bandage around its leg she believed was badly in need of changing and dangerous to the horse.

She said she spoke to neighbours who had been in contact with the RSPCA in relation to the horse’s welfare.

“Neighbours said it had been like that for weeks,” Ms Marshall said.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said a complaint was made to the RSPCA about the horse on the weekend and RSPCA was monitoring the situation.

He could not confirm the details of the horse’s condition but RSPCA has been made aware since the complaint that the bandage was removed, the wound cleaned out and a vet was expected on site today.

Ms Marshall said her biggest concern was the threat the bandage posed if it was not attended to so she posted a photo of the horse’s injuries to a Gympie community Facebook group as a call to action.

The post attracted hundreds of comments, with some labeling the bandage as “sickening”.

“I’m no vet … but if you leave anything on too long a blood clot can occur and if it bursts it will go straight up and bang – the horse is dead,” she said.

She said she would do anything to save her horses and it was painful to see horses left in this manner.

The Gympie Times is waiting on a response from those connected to the horse after seeking comment this morning.