Horses, riders converge on Kilkivan for inaugural festival

IN THE SADDLE: Riders make their way down Main Street, Kilkivan for the Grand Parade of Horses at the end of the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride.

Crowds ride in for Kilkivan Great Horse Ride: Kilkivan has trotted out another great event for their annual horse ride.

THE inaugural Kilkivan Great Horse Ride Festival is being heralded as an overwhelming success by organisers, participants and spectators.

One hundred and seventy-six ridden horses left Kilkivan Showgrounds on Saturday to traverse one of the two trails on offer that day, while three horse-drawn carriages covered another trail before they all converged for a memorable Grand Parade of Horses.

Meanwhile an enthusiastic crowd enjoyed a varied offering of market stalls, demonstrations, free children's activities and the return of horse-drawn carriage rides around town.

President Steve Horseman said the committee was relieved the weather was kind to the ride this year, and delighted with the level of support from spectators and participants, locals and visitors.

"So much hard work by a very small team has gone into this year's event, so it's gratifying to receive almost uniformly positive feedback,” Mr Horseman said.

"The only blight on the weekend was the very unfortunate timing of the failure of the Telstra 3G network in Kilkivan.

"The ATM we had widely advertised as being available throughout the weekend did not have a single note extracted from it, due to the outage, so our revenue stream has been significantly undermined.”

However, no-one but the organisers appeared to be perturbed. A good crowd at the free Tom Grady Campfire Concert on Saturday night enjoyed the final of the Regional Talent Quest (won by the very impressive Erin McKinney from Yandina), as well as the fantastic performance of the Whiskey Mountain Boys trio.

Several new elements were injected into the festival mix, courtesy of a Building Better Regions Fund grant, and horse ride secretary Rosie Fitzgerald is pleased with the response.

"I think we have the balance about right now,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

"We had a mix of short and long trails again this year, and the Friday afternoon Great Horse Riders' Forum was really well attended.

"We also were happy with the response to the on-line trail registration platform.

"Motor homers and other non-horse campers responded to our invitation to join us at the showgrounds for the duration of the festival so there was a really diverse crowd and a lot of people were able to watch activities they would not normally be able to see.”

Next year's festival date will be set during the next few weeks.

This project is supported by a grant from the Australian Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

For more information go to www.kilkivangreathorseride.com.au.