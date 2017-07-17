25°
Horses, petting zoo, cabin: Sharing the dream

Frances Klein
| 17th Jul 2017 2:44 PM
Hitting the trails at Curra Ridge Horse Rides
IT WAS love at first sight when retired police officer Deborah Malone came across an 80 hectare property for sale 20km north of Gympie.

And now four years later with trail riding, a petting zoo and a self-contained cabin for accommodation on the Curra property the nature-lover wants to share it with the world.

"I know there are a lot of people out there who would love this lifestyle but can't afford it and I'm saying to them: 'come out and share mine'," Ms Malone said.

"I love the space, the serenity and the nothingness."

 

Hitting the trails at Curra Ridge Horse Rides
Ms Malone, said she had always dreamed of owning a property and a horse when she was younger, and now puts everything into improving Curra Ridge Horse Rides.

Originally started as a trail riding business the activities on offer at the bush retreat have expanded to include a petting zoo, which will be open free to the public every Thursday.

The business owner said the addition has helped accommodate siblings attending riding lessons, who can easily pass the time playing with the pigs, goats, sheep, donkeys, ducks, chooks and guinea pigs.

But the core of the business remains in the trail rides.

The instructor, who has been riding for 20 years, offers guided treks or allows people to bring their own horses and stay in the cabin on site.

She said the style is relaxed and describes herself as a western-styled rider; very casual and relaxed.

 

"I don't wear jodpers - I wear jeans," she said.

"We walk around, have a bit of fun and enjoy the scenery."

The scenery is made up of bush tracks, meandering through open paddocks with varying terrain.

Visitors may be able to meet goannas,wallabies and a large variety of bird life.

The property also acts as an important shelter and food source for koalas and a habitat for threatened plant species including: Acomis acoma (daisy), Marsdenia coronata (vine) and Sophora fraseri (pea flower shrub).

CURRA RIDGE HORSE RIDES

Horse riding lessons: Half hour- $40, one hour -$60

* Trail rides: Two hours- $90, Damper ride - $110

* Petting zoo: Free every Thursday 9am-2pm

* Cabin: Self-contained, sleeps 4- $60 per night

For more information visit the website here.

