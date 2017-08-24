26°
Horseman found not guilty of sex charge

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Aug 2017 3:38 PM
NOT GUILTY: A jury has acquitted a Gympie region man on an indecency charge which was alleged to have happened at a horse riding event.
NOT GUILTY: A jury has acquitted a Gympie region man on an indecency charge which was alleged to have happened at a horse riding event. Michelle Binstead

A GYMPIE District Court jury has taken less than 25 minutes to acquit a Gympie region man who had been accused of sexually assaulting his teen aged sister-in-law while they were both attending a major horse riding event at Nanango nearly nine years ago.

The man, who is not named because it would identify the complainant had pleaded not guilty to knowingly and indecently assaulting the woman in a horse trailer, when both were there to attend the Tom Quilty Endurance ride.

The jury retired to consider its verdict at 10.14am Thursday and returned about 10.35am with its "Not Guilty" verdict.

The man heaved a sigh as he stood in the dock after hearing the verdict and hugged his solicitor Chris Anderson and Legal Aid barrister Jakub Lodziak.

The man had been accused of touching the girl, 16, inappropriately.

The defence case was that he was not present at the time of the alleged incident.　

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime gympie district court horse event

