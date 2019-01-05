Horse sports lifted by $150k arena upgrade near Gympie

A boosted power supply and new lighting for the equestrian arena is expected to enhance local horse sports at Widgee.

WORK will start this month on a $150,000 upgrade of the Widgee Hall and equestrian centre after the local association succeeded in obtaining government funding.

Widgee District Hall & Recreation Association president Sherry Fuller said the work would be phase one of a five year plan to boost the hall and recreation grounds' as a community meeting place.

"A further Queensland Government Sport and Recreation - Get Going Clubs Program grant has also been obtained to purchase a heavy duty, towable arena rake to be used for the upkeep and maintenance of the equestrian arena,” Mrs Fuller said.

Saachi Stiefler and Felicity Mawhinney at Widgee.

"Widgee District Hall and Recreation Association wishes to sincerely thank both the Federal and Queensland governments for this support to improve the sporting lifestyle of this small community, and also the assistance of the teams from the Gympie Regional Council, Queensland Sport and Recreation Department, and Charlie Pattison of Score Services for their assistance with the preparation and submission of the grant applications.”

The project will start this month and is expected to be finished by June.