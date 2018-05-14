Horse rider urges motorist to learn road rules

SLOW DOWN: Shamia Hill wants motorists to be aware of road rules regarding horses on roads. Pictured with horse Basil.

SLOW DOWN: Shamia Hill wants motorists to be aware of road rules regarding horses on roads. Pictured with horse Basil. Annie Perets

HORSE riders want motorists to learn the road rules before someone is hurt or killed.

After repeated close calls along a 100m stretch of road in Dundowran, horse enthusiast Shamia Hill has urged drivers to act responsibly when travelling near horse riders.

Miss Hill and her friends regularly ride their horses beside the road on the way home from pony club.

Queensland road rules state drivers must stop and turn off their motor if a hose rider signals them to do so.

She said not only do the majority of drivers fail to comply with this, but they also speed past with some using the opportunity to honk and swear out their window.

"If a horse freaks out, it could go anywhere," she said.

"Even cars with horse trailers sometimes fail to slow down.

"Our horses are like our kids, and have to get used to the road."

Observing a near-miss incident between a truck and a horse was what made Miss Hill want to go public.

Her mother Steph Hill said it was "terrifying" to think some drivers were unaware of what to do in the presence of a horse.

"Questions regarding horses on roads should be included in driver tests," Ms Hill said.

"A horse could end up in someone's car if it's agitated."

Sharing the road with animals

Horse riders must give way to pedestrians when riding on a footpath or nature strip.

Drivers must stop at the side of the road and turn off their motor if a horse rider signals that their horse is agitated.

The horse rider can signal to the driver by raising a hand and pointing to the horse.

The driver must not move the vehicle until the noise of the motor, or the movement of the vehicle, won't aggravate the animal.