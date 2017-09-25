35°
Horse ride, Rush Festival part of $108,000 funding boost

The Great Kilkivan Horse Ride is getting a $13,000 helping hand from the Federal Government.
GOLD Rush, horse riding and Gympie commerce are getting a $108,000 boost from the Federal Government to help grow the region.

The funding will be delivered through a number of areas, including: $20,000 for a one-day business summit by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce; $75,000 to the Gympie Regional Council to help redevelop the historic Gold Rush Festival; and $13,899 to expand the Great Kilkivan Horse Ride to a five-day event.

The funding is part of a wider $6.9 million Building Better Regions program which is being unrolled across Australia.

The overall Wide Bay Burnett project investment is $393,959 which will enhance community building activities across the region.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he was pleased to see the funding delivered to the region.

Mr O'Brien said the events would ensure the Wide Bay remained a vibrant area to live, work and visit, as well as benefiting local businesses and the local economy to support jobs.　

"I'm delighted to see these valuable and worthwhile projects win funding from the Coalition Government's Building Better Regions Fund," Mr O'Brien said.　

"The funding is a real boost to the Wide Bay electorate, and the flow-on benefits of these events will be felt through the whole community."　

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash said the Building Better Regions Fund Community Investment Stream was investing $6.9 million in community projects throughout regional Australia.　

"I aim to help build the kinds of regional communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to. These projects help to do that."

