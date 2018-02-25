Horse power enhanced for Kilkivan's great ride and festival

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Tanda Webb (left) cuts the ribbon to the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride shop front, surrounded by festival supporters and president Steve Horseman (right).

KILKIVAN Great Horse Ride Festival organisers are on track to deliver a terrific event in April.

Thanks partly to a Building Better Regions Fund grant, which has increased the range of attractions on offer to both spectators and participants this year, the almost $14,000 grant has allowed for expansion of the three-day event to a five-day festival, which kicks off on April 4 with the launch event, Dinner Under the Kilkivan Moon.

Inspired by a song written by Kilkivan resident Mark Burgess called Kilkivan Moon (which will be performed on the night), the dinner is at a secret, iconic location near Kilkivan.

The dinner features a three-course sit-down meal prepared from the finest local produce by renowned chef Matt Golinski, and has Gympie's acclaimed designer, stylist and milliner Cindy Vogels as MC.

Katy McCallum, chef Matt Golinksi and Steve Horseman plan the menu for Dinner Under the Kilkivan Moon.

Other additional features in 2018 include a Great Horse Riders' Forum at Kilkivan Showgrounds, three new competitions, a quilt show, a demonstration by renowned blacksmith Dan Davie and a regional talent quest.

The core business of trail riding sees three ridden trails and one carriage trail in 2018.

President Steve Horseman said committee members had been energised by the growing momentum around their small town's horse focus.

"We have an expanded annual event, an equestrienne centre about to be built at Kilkivan Showgrounds, other successful horse events in the area, and several new families moving into the area and wanting to contribute to this event,” Mr Horseman said.

"And last week we opened a main street shop front so we can directly provide information to the public, as well as have our new merchandise range on sale.”

Kilkivan Great Horse Ride life member Tanda Webb opened the shop on Friday, with merchandise officer Cherrilyn Patrick reporting so much was sold within the first two hours an additional shirt order was placed.

"We're also showcasing the history of the event, which started more than 30 years ago, by having some memorabilia on display,” Ms Patrick said.

More information at www.kilkivangreathorseride .com.au