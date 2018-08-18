Horse Get On like a fine wine, getting better with age

ONE TO BEAT: Fasta than Light, with jockey Miki Nakao, shown here winning the Bundaberg Cup, will be the duo to beat.

ONE TO BEAT: Fasta than Light, with jockey Miki Nakao, shown here winning the Bundaberg Cup, will be the duo to beat. Brian Cassidy

Horse Racing: It will be a battle between the oldest and the favourite on the field at the Nolan Muster Cup as these two trainers hope they can bring home the trophy.

Trevor Thomas's horse Get On, 10, has been like a fine wine: getting better with age.

"She is not a champion but has always improved. When she gets on the track, it's like she is two years old again,” Thomas said.

"Most of the horses at her age have had foals but she just keeps on going.”

This race will be Get On's second time on a sand track but Thomas is hopeful she will be one of the contenders. "Bundaberg was her first time on sand and she finished third behind Fasta than Light, that was a pleasing run,” he said.

"You never know what to expect, some love it some hate it, but it is always encouraging when your horse finds the racing line. There are six horses in the main race which could win. It is a very competitive field this year and there won't be much between them up front.”

Nolan Private Selection Muster Cup 2013, Gympie Turf Club. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times Tanya Easterby

Thomas had his first start in Gympie and will be hoping to celebrate a victory in Gympie. "I was brought up with racing. Every Saturday I went to a race meet and I have always wanted to win a Gympie Cup,” he said.

"You have to love the horses but there is no other feeling like when they win. It is an amazing feeling and if I ever lose that feeling I will leave.”

To ruin the Thomas party is Pat Duff's horse Fasta Than Light who has surely lived up to the name.

"He is a specialist on the Gympie surface, I hope he will be good,” Duff said.

The winning combination of Fasta Than Light and jockey Miki Nakao will be hard to stop.

"She has ridden at Gympie before and it is her birthday tomorrow so hopefully that will bring her some luck tomorrow,” Duff said. From Wondai, Duff has a strong connection to the Gympie races which have a "special place in my life”.

"Gympie is where I cut my teeth and the locals put on a great day out there,” he said. "Gympie holds a special place in my life and there is a lot that goes on.

"My early success was from a horse I trained called Pappilloma and she won the Gympie Cup in the 1960s.” The unique Gympie track gives it an edge, he said.

"It is a horses' track and the racing is always competitive,” he said. "A lot of people have started their success in racing in Gympie.

"Gympie's passionate about its racing and it's paved the way to keep its mark on the racing calendar.”