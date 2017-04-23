Horse breaking injury near Tiaro - woman airlifted

TIARO EMERGENCY: The scene at Tiaro where ambulance and helicopter rescue crews worked to transport a woman to the Sunshine Coast, after she was injured in a horse breaking incident.

A WOMAN in her 40s has been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital after being injured by a horse at her property, near Tiaro, rescuers say.

A LifeFlight helicopter rescue spokeswoman said the service was called in just after 1pm.

The woman was reported to have been trampled by a pony which had also pinned her against a tree.

The woman had been breaking in the pony when the incident occurred, the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended and the woman was transferred into the chopper after early treatment.

She was transported in a stable condition with chest and hip injuries.