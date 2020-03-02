Horse and rider hit on Old Bruce Hwy

A HORSE-RIDER has suffered leg-injuries after colliding with a car on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal this morning.

The accident occurred on the corner of Christies Rd just after 7.30am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The male rider was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with a lower-leg injuries, the spokesman said.

The driver of the car involved was assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment.

The condition of the horse is unknown, but it is believed a vet will be called to assess the horse.