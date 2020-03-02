Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Horse and rider hit on Old Bruce Hwy

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
2nd Mar 2020 9:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORSE-RIDER has suffered leg-injuries after colliding with a car on the Old Bruce Hwy at Federal this morning.

The accident occurred on the corner of Christies Rd just after 7.30am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

RELATED: Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

MORE: Another fine issued for feeding dingoes on Fraser Island

The male rider was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with a lower-leg injuries, the spokesman said.

The driver of the car involved was assessed at the scene but did not require further treatment.

The condition of the horse is unknown, but it is believed a vet will be called to assess the horse.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        premium_icon Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

        News A man left with a serious eye injury on Saturday night at Double Island Point was one incident paramedics were called to.

        Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

        premium_icon Candidate slams CEO’s absurd reasoning behind $1600 hire

        News OPINION: We own this building not you Mr Smith and I would think stifling free...

        Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

        premium_icon Man hands himself in over alleged Gympie glassing

        News Man walks into police station after seeing video of serious Gympie pub assult...

        50 people who have to front Gympie court today

        premium_icon 50 people who have to front Gympie court today

        News 50 people are on the Gympie Magistrates Court list today and are all facing court...