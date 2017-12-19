Horror year for crashes across the Wide Bay

A HORROR year on Fraser Coast roads is almost at an end.

Just 13 days into the new year, a 41-year-old Oakhurst man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Glenbar-Tiaro Rd at Glenbar.

Three days later, a Maryborough man, 61, died on Churchill Mine Rd at Dundathu in a single-vehicle crash.

Tragedy struck on Easter Monday when Brisbane siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker were killed at Tiaro.

The crash left four others with serious injuries.

Three pedestrians were killed during the year, including a 75-year-old Urraween man, 82-year-old Torquay man Brian Valentine and Arnold Wynne, who was killed crossing the road after a car crash at Oakhurst in October.

In May, a former police officer lost his life on Netherby Rd near Tiaro.

One man has died and an elderly woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash at Tiaro on Monday morning.

Kevin Guteridge served communities across Queensland in the decades he worked as a police officer.

The 86-year-old was remembered as a loving family man and a legend within the Queensland Police Service for his community engagement.

His wife, Cynthia, survived the crash.

Later that month, a 66-year-old woman had to be airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Glenorchy Strait on the Bruce Highway.

She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with crushed legs.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien pleaded with his government to direct funding to the highway in the aftermath of the crash.

He said the entire Bruce Highway needed to finally upgraded to four lanes, with a barrier erected between north and south bound traffic to prevent more head-on collisions.

"Things can still go wrong with no barrier," he said.