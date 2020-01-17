Horror truck crash clean-up to go ‘into the night’

The aftermath of the truck crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: 7 News Queensland

The aftermath of the truck crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: 7 News Queensland

CLEAN-up crews are continuing to deal with the aftermath of a serious truck crash that caused massive delays on the Gateway Motorway yesterday.

The truck rolled off the Gateway Motorway and into an embankment at Eight Mile Plains about 12.20pm, blocking one lane of the Gateway Motorway before Logan Rd.

The crash caused heavy traffic northbound towards Rochedale while emergency services worked to free the trapped driver and took him and his 10-year-old daughter, who was a passenger of the truck, to hospital.

The aftermath of the truck crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: 7 News Queensland

A Transurban spokeswoman said the truck has been removed from the embankment and the area has been made safe, however the cleanup effort will continue on into tonight.

Spilt diesel will be cleaned up from the embankment today after peak hour and the guard rail will be repaired this evening.

She said minor delays are expected during tonight's repairs and the issue will be fully resolved by tomorrow morning.