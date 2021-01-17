Horror pet attacks: Puppy killed on daily walk

More than 100 cats and dogs have been attacked in Brisbane in the last month, including a five-month-old puppy who was mauled to death while walking around the block.

Little Arlo the Maltese has walked the same path around his home in Doolandella with his brother Archie and owner Fiona Seeto since he was old enough, but when a dangerous dog wandered out of its yard on January 10, Arlo was mauled to death.

Five-month-old Maltese Arlo was mauled to death by a dog while on a walk in Doolandella.

"We normally take the dogs out in the afternoon and it was just around the corner from where we live, that's where the incident happened, about a five-minute walk," Ms Seeto said.

"All of a sudden I saw a medium to large sized black dog grab Arlo and had him in its mouth.

"I tried to pull the dog off and hoped he'd let go but his jaw was locked. I was screaming for help."

"I could see in Arlo's face that he was already lifeless and blood was coming out of his mouth. He was unconscious, he didn't even fight or move.

"Then the dog let Arlo go and went for Archie, Archie is a bit of a bigger boy, he's about 10kg so he knew how to run away, but that dog did attack him."

Arlo, who weighed only 3kg, suffered internal bleeding and punctured lungs and injured his spine and vets said there was no chance of him surviving.

The 24-year-old said council workers came to her house days later and told her the owners of the dog were not co-operating, she is now seeking legal action.

Ms Seeto has fallen into financial hardship since the incident after suffering injuries herself, as well as her other dog Archie, and has since started a GoFundMe to cover vet bills and legal aid.

"It's put us under a lot of financial pressure because we really weren't prepared or even saw this coming."

With the incident ongoing, Brisbane City Council said all animal attacks were taken seriously.

"Any incident involving a dog getting hurt is extremely upsetting as dogs are very much members of the family for so many Brisbane residents," a council spokesman said.

"We hate to hear about dog attacks, but when they do occur we take the report very seriously with every single case thoroughly investigated."

It comes as 135 reports of attacks were made to the council from December 13 to January 13.

The attacks spanned across 84 of Brisbane's 190 council areas.

"No one should have to be fearful of walking their dogs and coming back with only one," Ms Seeto said.

The most pet attacks occurred in Stafford Heights and Wynnum, with five recorded in the period.

In Aspley and Tingalpa there were four attacks reported at each location.

Brisbane City Council were unable to disclose how many of these attacks were fatal.

If you would like to donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/8zphk-justice-for-arlo



Originally published as Horror pet attacks: Puppy killed on daily walk