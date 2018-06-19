Horror flick Boar gearing up for its online release

Simone Buchanan in Boar, a new horror film by writer and director Chris Sun.

ONE of the stars of horror movie Boar has spilled the beans on working with Coast director Chris Sun in the lead up to the film's online release.

Simone Buchanan, who has credits in Neighbours, Upper Middle Bogan and McLeod's Daughters on her extensive resume, plays Debbie Monroe in the 96 minute celebration of gore.

Boar - filmed in Kandanga - follows the Monroe family as they journey into an outback town that's being terrorised by a "boar of staggering size with a taste for blood”.

Buchanan's co-stars included John Jarratt (Wolf Creek), Nathan Jones (Mad Max), Melissa Tkautz (Home and Away) and horror legend Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects).

Boar is Sun's forth feature film and Buchanan said when it came to filming, the "tenacious” director knew what he wanted.

"Working with Chris was great,” she said.

"He had a very clear vision for his film and that started with his casting choices.

"It's a character driven film and he put together a really strong and interesting Aussie ensemble who i think did a great job in bringing his story to life.

"He loves his horror and with that, comes a lot of fun on set.”

The film had its national premier in Sun's home town of Nambour and a limited release around the country.

From June 22, Boar will be available from the FOXTEL, Microsoft and Playstation stores and details on DVD and BluRay release are pending.

An IMBd rating of 7.5/10 is a clear sign of the film's good reception and Buchanan said the "strong cast” piqued the interest of "different demographics”.

"Chris has a pretty hard core horror fan base already who are always excited and keen to see what he's putting out there...” she said.

"There's really been a wonderful positive response all round which is great.”