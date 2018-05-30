Horror comes home to roost with exclusive early season

GYMPIE OPENING: Writer and director Chris Sun (centre) with cast, crew and supporters will be in the audience in Gympie on June 10, at the start of a two-week season in the region, right here, where the suspense filled horror flick was made.

IT'S a great movie, made right here in Gympie region. And it's coming to Gympie next week for an exclusive early season.

Gympie movie fans will get in a week before those reliant on the big cinema chains, thanks to a special deal for Gympie Cinemas.

But Caroline and Doug Greensill will not be among the crowd at the Gympie opening of Chris Sun's Mary Valley horror film, Boar, despite their hotel being central to its story and setting.

"We've already seen it,” Mrs Greensill said from the Kandanga Hotel yesterday.

She and Mr Greensill had only owned the historic pub for a short time when it burned down, but before that happened, the venerable timber structure made it into movie history as one of the important sets for Chris Sun's blood-and-guts horror film about a giant, psycho killer pig.

"We went to the premiere in Nambour, red carpet and all,” Mrs Greensill said.

"It was a good movie,” she said, but added that any suspense flick loses some of its drama when you already know what happened.

"It was nice to see the old hotel in the story.

"It looked really good in the film,” she said.

And although major stars like Nathan Jones, John Jarratt, Simone Buchanan and Melissa Tkautz got most of the limelight, Mrs Greensill said there were some fine actors from around the Mary Valley who also had their moment in the spotlight.

Gympie Cinemas manager Sharon Crane said she was excited the film would have a two week season from June 10, with writer and director Chris Sun hanging out with the audience.

She said session times had been spread around between existing bookings to make the early season possible.

All showings and times are on the Gympie Cinemas website, she said.

And that would also allow fans to choose their time of day to watch it.

"I only watch horror movies in the day time,” she said. "I get scared.”

But she said it was likely horror fans would enjoy some of the evening showings.

"We know some people from around Gympie were involved and we hope they will bring their friends to see them on the big screen,” she said.

Mr Sun said he was grateful to Universal Pictures Australia and Gympie Cinemas for helping make Gympie's early season possible.

Other cinemas will have seasons beginning on June 17, a full week after the Gympie season starts.

Mr Sun's other films include Charlie's Farm (also filmed in the Mary Valley), Daddy's Little Girl and Come and Get Me.