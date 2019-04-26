HORROR AND MYSTERY: The 20 best things I've read this week
IT HAS been a couple of weeks since I sent out one of these newsletters thanks to the happy intrusions of Easter and school holidays.
While for many it has been a wonderful time, for others it has been one of horror and mystery.
We are all still scratching our heads over the mysterious, near-tragic incident at Normanby Bridge on April 13 which left young Gympie man Sam Stretton seriously injured in the Mary River below.
Police investigations are continuing into this incident from which we all hope Sam makes a full recovery.
Anzac Day was an absolute cracker here in Gympie, and the Mary Valley, and our photographers and reporters were out and about yesterday trying to get to as many services and parades in our region as possible.
MY BROTHER ASH: Gympie man Dale Birt reveals the devastating impact of losing his brother to a rogue Afghan shooter
PHOTO GALLERY: 700 attend Tin Can Bay Bay Anzac Day commemorations
GALLERY: Gympie crowd of thousands sets new record for Anzac Day support
VIDEO: Watch the Gympie fly-over that had the crowd spellbound
The best news of the week was of course the miraculous rescue of Carter Holt Harvey from closure thanks to the combined efforts of Aussie Corbet, Laminex, Gympie council and the State Government.
Kudos to those men and women who made this happen.
We will be heading on site with with head honchos of Laminex and government next week so stay tuned.
I am not sure about you, but I reckon the vast quantity of our friends and neighbours are already over the federal election.
CLICK HERE: Qld's full list of election candidates revealed
Nevertheless, here is everything we have so far on the seven (yes, 7) candidates we now know are running for Wide Bay, and where they stand on a few of the issues facing our region.
LNP turns to Clive Palmer to save its skin
ELECTION: Jerome says don't mix the church and the state
ELECTION: LNP V ALP over mobile phone black spots in the Wide Bay
ELECTION: What can be done to save Gympie's CBD?
NEW PARTY TO VOTE FOR: And they are not quite the Greens
For something completely different, the Gympie Devils are looking the best they've looked in years this year, and our local rugby league zealot Bec Singh has done a fabulous spread on each and every player.
She's also had her say on Gympie's sporting ambassadors going in to the 2019 winter season - and she give the Gympie Devils' first women's team an awesome spread as well.
PLUS: The phone call this Gympie basektballer will never forget
The environment and climate change are major issues facing humanity, and the grossness of littering was brought home in Gympie when a turtle was photographed trying to each a cigarette butt at Lake Alford.
On the subject of rubbish, the State Government imposed new waste levy will force Gympie gate fees to soar in some cases by 60 per cent, and plenty of people are not happy about it.