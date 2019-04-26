HORROR AND MYSTERY: The 20 best things I've read this week

The Mary River at Normanby Bridge, where young Sam Stretton was found, critically injured after falling from the top of the bridge.

IT HAS been a couple of weeks since I sent out one of these newsletters thanks to the happy intrusions of Easter and school holidays.

While for many it has been a wonderful time, for others it has been one of horror and mystery.

We are all still scratching our heads over the mysterious, near-tragic incident at Normanby Bridge on April 13 which left young Gympie man Sam Stretton seriously injured in the Mary River below.

Mystery surrounds the terrible events of the night Sam Stretton fell off Normanby Bridge and into the Mary River, receiving critical injuries.

Police investigations are continuing into this incident from which we all hope Sam makes a full recovery.

Naval cadets (back from left) Kyria-Lee Rixon, Micah Bromley, Taylor Auld, Frank Kaddatz, Emmah Vitetta, Beau Armstrong, David Tomkinson, with (front) Jason Vitetta, Carolyn Tomkins, Camille Britten, Liam Corbett and Cheyenne Tomkinson were an important part of Anzac ceremonies in Gympie Region, including the Mary Valley ceremonies at Imbil. Arthur Gorrie

Anzac Day was an absolute cracker here in Gympie, and the Mary Valley, and our photographers and reporters were out and about yesterday trying to get to as many services and parades in our region as possible.

Gympie brothers Dale and Ashley Birt before tragedy struck in Afghanistan while they were both serving their country in 2011.

MY BROTHER ASH: Gympie man Dale Birt reveals the devastating impact of losing his brother to a rogue Afghan shooter

The best news of the week was of course the miraculous rescue of Carter Holt Harvey from closure thanks to the combined efforts of Aussie Corbet, Laminex, Gympie council and the State Government.

Carter Holt Harvey has been saved from closure, and 42 jobs along with it. Troy Jegers

Andrew "Aussie" Corbet has purchased the Carter Holt Harvey facility and surrounding land. Greg Miller

Kudos to those men and women who made this happen.

We will be heading on site with with head honchos of Laminex and government next week so stay tuned.

Laminex executive officer Justin Burgess is expected to visit the Gympie region and Carter Holt Harvey next week. SAM CAREY

I am not sure about you, but I reckon the vast quantity of our friends and neighbours are already over the federal election.

Nevertheless, here is everything we have so far on the seven (yes, 7) candidates we now know are running for Wide Bay, and where they stand on a few of the issues facing our region.

Jason Scanes (Labor) Wide Bay candidate.

Llew O'Brien Kym Smith

An aerial shot of the Gympie CBD Troy Jegers

Tim Jerome Wide Bay federal election candidate. Contributed

For something completely different, the Gympie Devils are looking the best they've looked in years this year, and our local rugby league zealot Bec Singh has done a fabulous spread on each and every player.

Gympie women take to the field for the Devils Correne Leitch

She's also had her say on Gympie's sporting ambassadors going in to the 2019 winter season - and she give the Gympie Devils' first women's team an awesome spread as well.

FOOTY CRAZY: Gympie Times sports reporter Bec Singh. Troy Jegers

The environment and climate change are major issues facing humanity, and the grossness of littering was brought home in Gympie when a turtle was photographed trying to each a cigarette butt at Lake Alford.

GROSS: Gympie resident Susan Terry spotted a turtle eating a cigarette butt at Lake Alford. Susan Terry

On the subject of rubbish, the State Government imposed new waste levy will force Gympie gate fees to soar in some cases by 60 per cent, and plenty of people are not happy about it.