Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HORROR: The Cliffsofmoher goes down in yesterday's Melbourne Cup.
HORROR: The Cliffsofmoher goes down in yesterday's Melbourne Cup. news.com
News

Horrified public wants explanation for killing Cliffsofmoher

Shelley Strachan
by
7th Nov 2018 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I WAS astounded this morning to open The Courier Mail and see only a brief mention in paragraphs 32 and 33 of the death of The Cliffsofmoher in its up-front Melbourne Cup coverage.

READ MORE: The truth about the horse that died

The public relations disaster that euthanasing that poor animal on the track after it broke down caused was barely acknowledged. The public shock and horror almost broke the internet on Tuesday afternoon. That deserves to be acknowledged, surely.

People want to know - I want to know - why it is possible to fix a domestic pet if it breaks its leg, but if a horse worth God knows how much money breaks anything it is disposed of like yesterday's night soil.

The nobility of horses evokes passionate emotions from we mere mortals who are unencumbered by the fiscal implications of trying to mend equine bodies.

The heartless brutality of euthanasing The Cliffsofmoher warranted more explanation. "Heartless” might not be how its owners, trainer and jockey felt - but that's how it looked.

Many Australians become fascinated by horse racing once a year, and it was distressing for we amateurs to witness what went on with that magnificent creature. And it was far from the first horse to die in the Melbourne Cup. It's enough to turn people off it.

Related Items

animal cruelty editorial horse accident melbourne cup melbourne cup 2018 opinion rspca the cliffsofmoher
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Landmark partnership to protect 2400ha between Gympie Noosa

    premium_icon Landmark partnership to protect 2400ha between Gympie Noosa

    News The deal secures land for conservation and creates wildlife corridor connecting the Noosa hinterland with the Cooloola section of Great Sandy National Park

    YOUR SAY: Should the Melbourne Cup be banned?

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should the Melbourne Cup be banned?

    News "Happens every year. Nothing but animal cruelty.”

    Gympie region's 3 top growth suburbs will shock you

    premium_icon Gympie region's 3 top growth suburbs will shock you

    News These 3 suburbs delivered double digit growth last year

    Local Partners