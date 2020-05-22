‘Horrific’ rollover prompts bloggers to start petition

Beach hoons, like these captured on video at Rainbow Beach, are the target of a petition asking for tougher penalties. Photo: Aussie Destinations Unknown.

Beach hoons, like these captured on video at Rainbow Beach, are the target of a petition asking for tougher penalties. Photo: Aussie Destinations Unknown.

A PETITION calling for increased police presence and harsher penalties for people caught hooning on local beaches reached more than a thousand signatures in only four days.

After witnessing a “horrific” rollover on a beach near Bundaberg on Sunday, travel bloggers Miriam Mace and Chris Maujean decided to take action and started a change.org petition.

MORE LOCAL NEWS:

Firepit fines spark debate

10 Gympie region homes under $250K

No end in sight for Rainbow Beach stair saga

Ms Mace believes the accident may have been caused by speeding, and the pair said they frequently see hooning and reckless driving on local beaches, especially Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach and Double Island Point.

Travel bloggers Chris Maujean and Miriam Mace have started at petition against beach hooning after witnessing a terrible beach rollover. Picture: Aussie Destinations Unknown

“The accident was the one at Kinkuna Beach. We were on a work trip up there,” Ms Mace said.

“We’ve seen it every time we’ve been to DI/Teewah Beach over the past five years.

“It’s been getting progressively worse over the past 15 years.

“We stopped going about a year ago. Chris gave it one last shot and went up with our son for a surfing day trip late last year and it was terrible. We haven’t been back since,” she said.

“I am starting this petition to demand an increase in policing of any beaches where vehicles are allowed to drive and harsher penalties for those who break the rules,” Ms Mace said on the petition.

After witnessing this 4WD rollover on a beach near Bundaberg, travel bloggers Miriam Mace and Chris Maujean have started a petition against beach hooning.

“I would also like to ask for a name and shame policy to apply where people who witness this behaviour can load their footage to an official page, managed by Queensland Police if possible, where the crime can be followed up.

“This is a matter of urgency, especially where beach camping is permitted.”

Ms Mace said the response “has been extremely positive.”

“I’d say 95 per cent positive with the other 5 per cent asking us not to ruin their fun.

“Some are worried more policing will result in beaches being closed.

“That’s not our goal. We want the beaches to be safe for everyone and respected by everyone.

“I spoke with police about where to report the incidents before creating the petition and was told Police Link was the best option.

“When I have a few more signatures I will approach the police,” she said.

Rainbow Beach Police Senior Constable Michael Brantz said Rainbow Beach, Teewah Beach and Double Island Point were still closed for recreation due to coronavirus restrictions, but were usually monitored regularly.

“We patrol every opportunity we get, at least once a day,” Mr Brantz said. “We do lots of patrols, there’s a lot of hoon activity but we target known hot spots.”