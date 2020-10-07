Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
a a a a a a
a a a a a a
Offbeat

Horrific photos show aftermath of stingray attack

by Ben Graham
7th Oct 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:43 PM

WARNING: Graphic images

A teacher enjoying a well-earned break in Queensland's far north has brought home a souvenir that he will remember for all the wrong reasons.

Liam was wading in shallows off Cape York when he accidentally stood on a stingray and ended up with a massive barb lodged in his leg.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said both Liam and the stingray got quite the fright.

Liam was wading in shallows off Cape York.
Liam was wading in shallows off Cape York.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene. They took the teacher to nearby Bamaga Hospital, and he was flown to Cairns for surgery to remove the barb.

In pictures shared by the QAS, Liam is seen in hospital with his feet submerged in hot water.

"If you ever find yourself on the end of a stingray barb, the best antidote for the pain from their toxin is to submerge the affected area in hot (not boiling) water, as you can see by the innovative use of the green bins by the staff at Bamaga Hospital," QAS said on Facebook.

QAS said one way of avoiding a similar incident is by creating noise and vibrations when walking in the shallows.

Stingray barbs produce a venom that can be deadly to humans.
Stingray barbs produce a venom that can be deadly to humans.

The service joked Liam brought home an unusual story for "show and tell" to his students.

On a serious note, Liam is lucky to have recovered so quickly as stingray barbs produce a venom that can be deadly to humans.

In 2006, environmentalist and TV personality Steve Irwin died after being struck by a stingray while filming in north Queensland.

Originally published as Horrific photos of Qld stingray attack

Liam was transported to Bamaga hospital before being flown to Cairns.
Liam was transported to Bamaga hospital before being flown to Cairns.
Liam is said to be recovering well at home
Liam is said to be recovering well at home

More Stories

animal attack animals pets and animals stingray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        BREAKING: Gympie man rushed to hospital with burns

        Premium Content BREAKING: Gympie man rushed to hospital with burns

        News A man has been taken to Gympie Hospital after suffering burns from a grass fire in...

        Gympie Bowls Club ‘Come and Try’ Day this month

        Premium Content Gympie Bowls Club ‘Come and Try’ Day this month

        News Individuals and families are invited to head along to the Southside club and the...

        BUSTED: Large drug operation uncovered in Wondai home

        Premium Content BUSTED: Large drug operation uncovered in Wondai home

        News A SOUTH Burnett man fronted court this week after police located a large hydroponic...