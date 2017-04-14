HORRIFIC INJURY: Man fights for life after being hit by car

The man was airlifted to Brisbane after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

A 54-YEAR-OLD man is currently fighting for his life in Royal Brisbane Women and Children's Hospital with horrifying head injuries after he was struck by a passing car in Victory Heights last night.

Queensland Police confirm the man attempted to cross along Bath Terrace/Wolvi St just before 8pm last night when he was struck by a passing sedan.

He received life-threatening injuries in the accident, and while treated on the scene by emergency personnel, the decision was made to airlift him to hospital in Brisbane.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, was not injured in the crash.