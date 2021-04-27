One of the most beloved and effective legs in South Australian footy history is no more.

In a devastating turn of events North Adelaide cult hero Grenville Dietrich has had the right leg which kicked more than 400 goals in an iconic career amputated.

The former Roosters spearhead, who booted 445 majors in 103 games, including century hauls in the 1983 and 1984 seasons, suffered complications after a fall back in January.

Grenville Dietrich with his son, Sam, in 2019. (AAP/ Keryn Stevens)

He revealed on Facebook earlier this month he had undergone surgery at the Royal Adelaide Hospital after he had sat at home and "watched my toes turn black" after problems with blood flow.

According to The Advertiser, Grenville had his right foot removed in the first bout of surgery but was forced back in a second time this week where his leg was cut off "from above the knee".

Dietrich, 61, is still in hospital recovering.

Grenville Dietrich enjoyed the social side of footy.

The flamboyant forward was famous for his high marking and straight kicking and played two state games for South Australia, including a four-goal haul in a memorable win against Victoria in 1986.

North Adelaide CEO Greg Edwards described the surgery as "horrific".

"He's still in hospital so we've just wished him all the best, sent him some flowers and let him know that as soon as he's ready we'll throw our arms around him and give him all the support he needs from us," Edwards told The Advertiser.

"Everyone at our club loves Grenville, the number of mates he's got here is ridiculous. The footy club is important to him and we look forward to being able to help him as much as we can when he gets out of hospital.''

Originally published as 'Horrific': Footy great has leg amputated

Battling Rodney Maynard for the ball in 1989.