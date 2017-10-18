Horrific child sex charges surface against Gympie man after 15 years

BREAKING: Detectives from the Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit (CPIU) have arrested a Gympie man following investigations into the alleged sexual assault of a girl over 15 years ago.

It will be alleged the man assaulted the girl, who was known to him, in the Waterford West, Pimpama, Ormeau, Beerburrum and Caboolture areas between 1997 and 2002.

A 47-year-old Gympie man has been charged with five counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and 15 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on November 14.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.