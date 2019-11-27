'Horrible accident': Girl found in hot car fights for life

A BEAUTIFUL, bubbly little girl.

Those are the words of a distraught father-of-two who is hoping and praying his little girl will be ok.

Five-year-old Natasha Gorjup is currently in intensive care at John Hunter Hospital after she was found unresponsive inside a hot car parked in the driveway of their Tanilba Bay home on Pershing Place in Port Stephens on Tuesday.

Temperatures that afternoon soared to the mid-30s, with the little girl climbing into the car and becoming trapped.

"It was about 2pm when she went to play," father Aloiz Gorjup told The Newcastle News.

A five-year-old girl is in ICU at John Hunter Hospital after being found responsive in a hot car at Tanilba Bay Picture: 9News

"I went down to see my wife Jessica because she was feeling crook and was having a lay down.

"She said 'how's the girls' and I said 'pretty good'.

"She said 'what about Tash', I said 'I think she's outside in the sand pit'."

She then asked her husband to go open the curtains to check on her and make sure she was ok.

"She wasn't there so I went out the front door," Mr Gorjup said.

"I thought if she's not in the back yard, she's got to be out the front.

"That's when I noticed the back passenger door on the car was slightly ajar.

"I usually lock the doors but I didn't have the keys when we got home."

Five-year-old Natasha Gorjup who was found unresponsive in a car at a family home at Tanilba Bay. Pic supplied

Little Natasha had at some point crawled into the car, a horrible situation as Mr Gorjup found his little girl.

"She'd crawled in to the car and I don't know how long she was in there, obviously long enough to do some serious damage," Mr Gorjup said.

"I opened the door and she was leaning against the door and I thought she was crying and I said 'are you alright Tash?' and I got no response.

"I shook her and she was just all limp and so I picked her up and brought her in.

"I called out to my wife and put her on the floor and I rang up the ambos straight away.

"It was all just a horrible mistake, an accident."

The home at Tanilba Bay where a five-year-old was found. Pic Amy Ziniak

Little Natasha had at some point crawled into the car, a horrible situation as Mr Gorjup found his little girl.

"She'd crawled in to the car and I don't know how long she was in there, obviously long enough to do some serious damage," Mr Gorjup said.

"I opened the door and she was leaning against the door and I thought she was crying and I said 'are you alright Tash?' and I got no response.

"I shook her and she was just all limp and so I picked her up and brought her in.

"I called out to my wife and put her on the floor and I rang up the ambos straight away.

"It was all just a horrible mistake, an accident."

Four ambulance crews including the Westpac rescue helicopter were tasked to treat the five-year-old - who is set to start primary school in the new year.

She was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Gorjup said his daughter had been placed in an induced coma as she fights for her life.

Natasha's four-year-old sister Lexi is staying with friends as mum and dad stay by her bedside in the hope she'll wake up.